Mostly Cloudy icon
73º

Local News

Judge signs order requiring VEC to eliminate backlog of claims by Labor Day

Samantha Smith
, Digital Content Producer

Tags: 
Virginia
Some still aren't getting unemployment benefits in Southwest Virginia
Some still aren't getting unemployment benefits in Southwest Virginia

The Virginia Employment Commission is now on a court-mandated deadline.

According to NBC 12, a judge signed an order on Tuesday requiring the VEC to eliminate its backlog of claims by Labor Day.

This comes after a consumer right’s group sued the commission for failing to process claims and get people their money in a timely manner. For some, they said they haven’t received their benefits in weeks.

The judge also ordrered the VEC to process 10,000 cases per week in July and 20,000 a week in August. On top of that, the VEC is being told to find out whose benefits were wrongly cut off and get those people paid.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: