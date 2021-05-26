Judge signs order requiring VEC to eliminate backlog of claims by Labor Day

Some still aren't getting unemployment benefits in Southwest Virginia

The Virginia Employment Commission is now on a court-mandated deadline.

According to NBC 12, a judge signed an order on Tuesday requiring the VEC to eliminate its backlog of claims by Labor Day.

This comes after a consumer right’s group sued the commission for failing to process claims and get people their money in a timely manner. For some, they said they haven’t received their benefits in weeks.

The judge also ordrered the VEC to process 10,000 cases per week in July and 20,000 a week in August. On top of that, the VEC is being told to find out whose benefits were wrongly cut off and get those people paid.