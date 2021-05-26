New section of Roanoke River Greenway now open

VINTON, Va. – There’s now another new section of the Roanoke River Greenway for you to enjoy.

The second phase of the Glade Greek Greenway is now open, just off of Gus Nicks Blvd.

Vinton’s Mayor, Bradley Grose, said the town has one fo the oldest greenways in the valley, but this one has special meaning.

“The Glade Creek Greenway is very important because it’s going to connect several neighborhoods to the Gish Mill project,” said Grose.

As we’ve reported before, the Historic Gish Mill site will soon be home to a restaurant, speakeasy, lodging and more.