Smith Mountain Lake businesses ready for summer rush

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. – Don Moore loaded up his cooler, fishing gear and family to hit the water at Smith Mountain Lake on Friday.

After visiting the lake for the first time last year, Moore said he and his wife had to come back this summer.

“This year, I brought my brother-in-law, my sister-in-law, my niece and my wife, so we’re going to have a good time on the lake today. And they’ve never been on a boat before so it’s exciting,” said Moore.

Moore is one of many with plans of returning to the well-known lake this summer. Businesses at Smith Mountain Lake said they’re prepared for the summer rush despite the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mitchell’s Point Marina is excited for the season ahead.

“Last year I think a lot of people discovered Smith Mountain Lake for the first time when they were trying to avoid crowds,” said Vice President of Operations Chris Levey. “And already this year we’ve seen people returning for the second time and some more first-timers. So I think this year’s going to be really busy.”

Ad

During the pandemic, the marina said it had to put capital improvements on pause.

“We were able to pick those up this year, make a lot of improvements around here and beautify the place,” said Levey.