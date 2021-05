The Vinton Police Department clear the scene of a single vehicle crash at the Kroger gas station on Hardy Rd.

Town of Vinton – Vinton, Va. - The Vinton Police Department tells 10 News that they responded to a call regarding a single vehicle crash at the Kroger Gas Station on Hardy Rd.

According to dispatch, once they arrived on scene the car was on fire.

They add this is an ongoing investigation and that the scene is clear at this time.

We will update you as soon as we learn more.