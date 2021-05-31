Steel Hearts bracelets help remember lost military service members

ROANOKE, Va. – In January 2019, Amry Capt. Drew Ross of Rockbridge County was laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery with full military honors.

“He was just the type of guy who would give you the shirt off his back. He was super impressive and competitive yet very humble,” said his friend and fellow West Point graduate Nick Wheeler. “He was one of those guys that no matter how hard things got in training or in combat, he was always thinking about others and putting others first before himself.”

Ross lost his life when an IED exploded near his vehicle in Afghanistan in November 2018. Two other service members were also killed.

“It wasn’t just that he was going off and fighting this war because he was told to, he decided to come back from his first tour and go special forces because this meant more to him. He wanted to make a bigger impact,” said Sarah Geisen, Ross’ sister.

While nothing can bring him back, friends and family keep his memory alive by wearing bracelets from a non-profit called Steel Hearts, available to honor U.S. service academy members who died in action.

“We’ve been around since 2015. We sell high-quality steel commemorative bracelets,” explained John Crowley, the company’s president and chief operating officer.

Crowley said that while commemorative bracelets are quite common in the military, what his company offers are a notch above.

