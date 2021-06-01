75-year-old Pulaski man dies in Memorial Day motorcycle crash

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. – A Pulaski man is dead after a motorcycle crash on Monday afternoon in Tazewell County.

At 3:12 p.m., on Route 16, just over a mile north of Route 601/Freestone Valley Drive, a 2018 Harley-Davidson going south came through a curve and ran off the right side of the road, went through the ditch and hit an embankment, according to police.

The motorcyclist, Jerry D. White, 75, of Pulaski, was taken to Carilion Tazewell Community Hospital where he later died due to his injuries.

White was wearing a helmet, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.

Below is a map showing the approximate location of the crash: