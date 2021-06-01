New River Valley health director says return to a ‘normal’ summer is near

Local cases go down as vaccinations rise

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. – With coronavirus transmission and case numbers low in the New River Valley, residents are on track to a more promising return to a normal summer, according to the health director.

But New River District Health Director, Dr. Noelle Bissell, said masks should not be tossed out just yet, especially if you are indoors.

However, that could change if more people get vaccinated.

On Memorial Day, 50 people were vaccinated at Claytor Lake State Park.

Bissell said this summer, if people are vaccinated, then head outdoors.

“To kind of get back to outdoor activities and enjoy a more normal summer,” she said. “And you know, do their parts to protect others when they are in those more confined and close contact.”

Bissell said they plan to host more clinics at festivals, sporting events and other public celebrations.