‘Institutional racism and sexism are present, tolerated, and left unaddressed at VMI’ says newly-released 152-page report

LEXINGTON, Va. – What’s been months in the making is now complete.

On Tuesday, Barnes & Thornburg LLP released the final report from its special investigation team regarding the equity audit and investigation of racism at Virginia Military Institute.

“This investigation found that institutional racism and sexism are present, tolerated, and left unaddressed at VMI,” according to page 8 of the report.

While the report does not recommend that any of VMI’s core policies, practices and traditions, including the Honor Code and Rat Line, be abolished, it does recommend that VMI leadership examine how it can create an environment that does not disadvantage or impose disparate effects on minorities.

Specifically, the report recommended the following 8 actions:

Maintain accountability Improve diversity in leadership and the corps Monitor and adjust institutions and traditions Temper associations between VMI and the Civil War and Confederacy Actively address racist, sexist, and other unacceptable language and behavior Encourage reporting and transparency Recognize and celebrate other cultures Address tensions between athletes and non-athletes

This story will be updated as we continue reading through the report.

Gov. Ralph Northam, a VMI graduate, and other statewide leaders issued this joint statement following the release of the report: