19-year-old found shot in the head inside his car in Henry County, deputies say

A 19-year-old was shot in the head inside of his car in Collinsville, according to the Henry County Sheriff's Office. (Credit: BTW 21)

A 19-year-old is being treated for life-threatening injuries after authorities said he was found shot in the head inside of his car in Henry County.

Authorities said they were dispatched just before 2 a.m. When they arrived, they said they found Mason Wasoski, 19, of Stuart inside his vehicle on S & L Court in Collinsville with a gunshot wound to the head.

Wasoski was airlifted to Roanoke for treatment, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities are still on the scene and investigating this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751.