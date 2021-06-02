Authorities searching for New River Valley Regional Jail escapee in Carroll County

James Wall, 38, escaped custody in the Fancy Gap area of Carroll County on June 2, 2021, according to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are searching for a man who escaped from jail on Wednesday.

James Wall, 38, escaped custody in the Fancy Gap area of Carroll County, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

Wall, originally charged with grand larceny, is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds.

Members of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office are searching for him in the area of Fancy Gap Highway and the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Anyone with information about where Wall may be is asked to contact Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 276-728-4146.