Virginia Tech football player charged with second-degree murder after body found in Blacksburg apartment

Mug shot of Isimemen Etute, 18, taken on June 2, 2021.

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Blacksburg police have arrested an 18-year-old Virginia Tech football player in connection with the death of a 40-year-old man.

On Tuesday at 10:30 p.m., while officers were performing a welfare check in downtown Blacksburg at 119 N. Main Street they found a man who had died, according to the Blacksburg Police Department.

Investigators ruled the manner of death a homicide, identified Isimemen Etute, of Virginia Beach, as a person of interest and later charged him with second-degree murder.

Etute, a freshman linebacker and human development major at Tech, graduated from Frank Cox High School, enrolled at the university on Jan. 15, 2021, according to 247 Sports.

Police have identified the victim as 40-year-old Jerry Smith, of Blacksburg. Authorities report that he and Etute were acquaintances.

Etute was arrested on Wednesday and is currently being held at the Montgomery County Jail without bond.

He is now suspended from the football team, according to Virginia Tech. His profile on the team’s website has already been removed.

Anyone with information about this ongoing investigation is asked to contact police at 540-443-1400. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Blacksburg Police Tip Line at 540-961-1819 or by email ciu@blacksburg.gov.