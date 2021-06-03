Blacksburg Police investigating Centro Taco Bar after multiple reports of drugs added to patrons’ drinks

BLACKSBURG, Va. – A Blackburg taco restaurant is under investigation after complaints and social media reports surfaced claiming that patrons were drugged.

The Blacksburg Police Department said it received multiple complaints over the past several months from patrons alleging drugs were put in their drinks, causing cognitive impairment, during their visit to Centro Taco Bar.

According to police, Centro Taco Bar is cooperating with investigators by allowing full access to the restaurant as well as its surveillance system.

So far, no evidence has been found to back the claims, but the investigation remains ongoing.

What was found during the investigation thus far is that the restaurant violated COVID-19 restrictions, and the Virginia ABC issued a warning.

Blacksburg Police, the Virginia ABC and the Virginia Department of Forensic Science are currently investigating the situation.