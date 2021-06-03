Roanoke Diversity Center hosting Rainbow Run 5k to honor Pride Month

ROANOKE, Va, – Two local organizations are teaming up to make a difference for Pride Month.

The Roanoke Diversity Center and Run-About Sports are hosting weekly rainbow runs.

Around 50 people participated in the kickoff Wednesday night, which also serves as a fundraiser for the nonprofit.

“Since we’ve moved into this new beautiful space, we’ve seen a huge uptick in the amount of participation and also a number of volunteers. So we want to use these funds to create more inclusive programming and stuff to bring the LGBTQ community together and be more president here in Roanoke,” said Peter Volosin, president of the board of the Roanoke Diversity Center.

The run will continue every Wednesday at Olde Salem Brewing Company.