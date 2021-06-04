35-year-old Lynchburg man dead after motorcycle crash on 8th Street

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon.

At about 4:47 p.m., police responded to 8th Street between Jackson and Federal Streets for reports of a crash. When crews arrived at the scene, they saw two men in the road and began performing lifesaving measures.

Police said one man was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital in critical condition.

Authorities identified the man who died as 35-year-old Dekota Matthews, of Lynchburg.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident or who knows anything about what led up to the crash is asked to call the Traffic Safety Unit at 434-455-6047