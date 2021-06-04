46 new jobs coming to Danville, Pittsylvania County as installation company relocates

PITTSYLVNIA COUNTY, Va. – New jobs are coming to Danville, Pittsylvania County as a plumbing manufacture relocates to the area.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced on Thursday that Walraven Inc, which was originally located in Michigan, will establish a facility in the shell building at Cane Creek Centre. The project will create 46 new jobs as well as $7.15 million in capital investment.

Virginia competed with Michigan, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee for the project.

“Walraven is a global giant in the installation systems industry and the company’s decision to relocate to Danville-Pittsylvania County is a testament to our world-class business environment,” said Northam. “This announcement further demonstrates the strength of Southern Virginia’s economic assets and its commitment to infrastructure, education, and building the workforce of the future. We thank Walraven for choosing the Commonwealth and look forward to a successful partnership.”

Northam approved a $100,000 grant from the Commonwealth Opportunity Fund to help with the project. Additionally, The Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission approved $48,000 from the Tobacco Region Opportunity Fund to support the installation.

Founded in 1942, the family-owned company is part of the Walraven group of companies and is the global market leader of value-added installation systems for mechanical, plumbing, fire, seismic along with electrical industries and applications.

“Walraven was impressed with the positive business climate and the engagement of the economic development team in Danville and Pittsylvania County,” said Walraven CEO Pelle van Walraven. “We selected Danville because of its availability of property, competitive proposals, engaging community, commitment and investment in technical education, and access to markets. Walraven is looking forward to implementing its global strategy in the U.S. and building a ‘multinational with a heart’ in Virginia.”