National travel blogger promotes Bedford’s National D-Day Memorial

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – As we approach another anniversary of D-Day, the Traveling Mom blog is encouraging parents to take their kids to the National D-Day Memorial.

The popular website posted an article explaining why parents should visit the war memorial this summer. The blog’s founder said the best way to get kids to connect to historic sites is by asking them to research the human aspect of the event.

“There are really good stories,” said Traveling Mom Founder Kim Orlando. “There’s the Bedford Boys, Higgins boats and the 320th Balloon Battalion. Look at those three things alone, and I’ll bet you haven’t heard of all three of those. The stories are really compelling. You’re going to want to know more.”

On Friday, 10 News will have a D-Day special to celebrate the memorial’s dedication. It’ll air after our 7 p.m. newscast.