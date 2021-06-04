Sovah Health raises awareness about COVID-19 vaccinations in Southside

DANVILLE, Va. – Sovah Health is raising awareness about the importance of getting vaccinated in Southside.

Summer Olinger, a family nurse practitioner, says she understood people’s hesitancy early on, but data shows the vaccines are effective and safe.

She adds that education is critical and urges people to get information from reliable, scientific sources.

“For anyone who is ready for life to return to a semblance of normalcy, this vaccine is going to be critical in that; and we’ve seen that progression so far,” said Olinger.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, nearly 80,000 people in Southside have received at least one dose, and about 66,000 are fully vaccinated.

Olinger says the shots are being offered at doctors’ offices, local hospitals and mobile units across the region.

“Vaccines have been and are readily available. Particularly recently, I have not heard of anyone, who tried to get a covid vaccine, say they couldn’t get a dose,” said Olinger.