BEDFORD, Va. – 77 years ago, Operation Overlord was a go, with a heavy toll for one local town, but it was dedication decades ago that we’ll never forget.

10 News is marking 20 years since the National D-Day Memorial was dedicated on June 6, 2001, in Bedford, Virginia.

We give you a look at the history of the memorial along with the unknown stories of the bold and the brave who put their lives on the line back in Normandy in 1944.