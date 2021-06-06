‘It was a tremendous privilege’: Veterans gather for 77th commemoration of D-Day

Veterans and officials gathered Sunday for the 77th commemoration of D-Day.

On June 6, 1944, more than 150-thousand allied troops participated in the largest seaborne invasion in history. Survivors of the invasion said they’re eternally honored to have served.

“When I was walking up that hill in World War II, I thought it was a tremendous privilege, and I’m grateful for the opportunity,” said Normandy Veteran Ash Rothlein. “Never give up, the American people will meet any challenge and win it.”

