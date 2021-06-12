Lynchburg Restaurant Week starts this weekend

LYNCHBURG, Va, – Saturday marks the start of Lynchburg’s restaurant week!

Leaders hope it will bring a big boost for struggling businesses.

About a dozen restaurants are participating and offering specials.

Managers at Main Street Sports Bar and Grill and The Latin Place are excited to hopefully see more customers.

Both opened a few months ago.

“It’s just really good for the community because the past couple of years have been pretty hard for people to deal with,” said Daniel Roberts with Main Street Sports Bar and Grill.

“The coronavirus has been a challenge to everybody, so I think everybody’s hoping for a sense of going to the new normal, so hopefully the week will be successful,” said Stephanie Domena with The Latin Place.

Part of the proceeds will benefit Meals on Wheel of Greater Lynchburg.