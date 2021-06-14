87-year-old man dies in Amherst County crash

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – An 87-year-old man is dead after a crash in Amherst County last Wednesday, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities said the accident happened on June 9 around 6 p.m. on US-29 just north of Amer Circle.

Cecil Harris of Amherst was driving a 2002 Honda Civic when he ran off the right side of the road and hit a utility pole, a sign and a ditch, according to State Police. Authorities said he then went back across the road and off to the left side where he hit another utility pole and sign.

Harris was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital where he died on June 12, police said.

According to police, Harris was wearing his seatbelt.

State Police said the crash is still under investigation.