Event spotlights untold history of local Black Union soldiers leading up to Juneteenth

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – On Monday, June 14 at 7 p.m., you can log onto Zoom to hear the untold stories of Black Union soldiers from Southwest Virginia.

You don’t have to be a history buff to get reeled into “Fighting for Freedom: Black Union Soldiers from Rockbridge”.

Many of us know Rockbridge County has a rich American Civil War history, but this is unlike what you’ve heard before.

From old newspapers, national archives and ancestry databases, independent researchers Larry Spurgeon and Cinder Stanton uncovered the lives of more than 60 Black men born in Rockbridge County who fought for the Union.

They enlisted in 14 different states; scattered by the slave trade, escaping to freedom or they were free before they enlisted.

Eric Wilson, executive director of Rockbridge Historical Society told 10 News the soldiers and their lives bring a local context to Juneteenth.

“To focus on Black Union soldiers here and the efforts it took for them to find ways to fight really brings an important element to the Juneteenth narratives. It wasn’t just freedom and emancipation that was given to people, it was seized, it was deadly,” said Wilson. “These are really life portraits of a certain era. They tell very human stories, very distinct stories, often overlooked in how we think about who fought and why at this point of history.”

