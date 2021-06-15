Grandin Theatre to return to showing newly-released movies next month

ROANOKE, Va. – Get your popcorn ready!

Starting July 9, the Grandin Theatre in Roanoke will return to showing first-run new release films.

To start, the theater will only screen movies on Fridays, Saturday and Sundays.

Beginning July 9, people can see Black Widow, In the Heights, My Octopus Teacher and The Father.

“We are beyond excited to return to our first-run screening model and provide our patrons with new releases again after a very challenging year”, said Ian Fortier, Executive Director of the Grandin Theatre Foundation. “With public confidence rising and the flow of content from Hollywood increasing, we feel it is an optimal time to bring our community and our patrons real time content again. We are optimistic that our programming will provide high quality cinematic experiences to our visitors.”

Tickets for all releases will be available online on June 18 at www.grandintheatre.com and at the box office on the day of shows.