88-year-old man dies in Grayson County crash

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. – An 88-year-old man died after a crash in Grayson County, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities said the accident happened just before 4 p.m. on June 10 at the intersection of Route 58 and Route 626.

A 2008 GMC Sierra was going east on Route 58 when it hit a 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee that was crossing from Route 626 and failed to yield, according to State Police.

Authorities said the driver of the Jeep, George Spurlin, 88, of Galax was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he later died.

Hannah Eller, 37, of Mouth of Wilson, sustained minor injuries in the crash, according to State Police.

Police said the crash remains under investigation.