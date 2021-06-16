State police searching for driver responsible for May crash as Henry County investigator remains hospitalized

Henry County Sheriff’s Investigator T.W. Farmer's Ford Taurus after crashing on May 23, 2021 on Philpott Highway.

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police are asking for help identifying the person it believes drove a Henry County Sheriff’s investigator off the road last month on a Sunday afternoon.

On May 23 at 3:15 p.m., Henry County Sheriff’s Investigator T.W. Farmer was driving west on Philpott Highway near Axton in an unmarked 2015 Ford Taurus when a vehicle in the left lane made a sudden lane change to the right lane, according to Virginia State Police.

Farmer swerved to avoid hitting the oncoming vehicle and ended up running off the right side of the highway, striking several signs and then police said he hit an embankment.

The other vehicle, which witnesses described as a silver Ford F-150, never made contact with Farmer’s Taurus and never stopped, continuing west on Philpott Highway, according to police.

Farmer was taken to a nearby hospital and is still recovering from serious injuries sustained in the crash.

Police said that he was wearing a seat belt and was not speeding at the time of the crash.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call state police at 540-375-9500 or send an email to questions@vsp.virginia.gov.