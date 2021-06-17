Christiansburg Institute Inc. honors formerly enslaved students during Juneteenth celebration

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – One Montgomery County organization is bridging the gap between local and U.S. history during a Juneteenth celebration Saturday.

The event will take place on the historic grounds of Christiansburg Industrial Institute, the first high school for Black students in Southwest Virginia.

“The first students at C.I. were formerly enslaved people. C.I. met that need immediately after the Civil War concluded,” said Chris Sanchez, executive director of Christiansburg Institute Inc., the nonprofit preserving the school’s history.

Black students from across the commonwealth were taught trades as well as the basics like math and science. The institute closed in 1966, but it’s legacy is far from forgotten. Especially on Juneteenth, a celebration of liberation, it’s a moment to recognize those first generation of students’ and their freedom.

“The people who were liberated, they were people here in this county, went to C.I. so while it ended in Texas that narrative of liberation extends all across the US to all black people,” Sanchez said.

Before the music and DJ, speakers, and buying from Black-owned vendors begins, the program will honor the Black History that started this campus, the former students still alive today and welcoming a new generation to carry the mantle forward.

“It’s a part of the American story, it’s a part of the American story not everyone wants to talk about but if we’re going to build and we’re going to do that honestly we’ve got foreground that in truth and vulnerability and that’s what we’re doing in C.I. and that’s what you can expect at Juneteenth,” Sanchez said.

The event is Saturday, June 19, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.