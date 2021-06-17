Lynchburg police swear-in 8 new officers, but still continue to face staffing shortage

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Eight new officers were sworn into the Lynchburg police Thursday.

Cheianne Kirkland said this is a long time coming.

“My dream has been to get to the road, and here I am,” said Kirkland.

It’s a road the Kirkland family’s traveled before.

Kirkland is a third-generation law enforcement officer, following her father and her grandmother who graduated with the first class from the Central Virginia Criminal Justice Academy.

“My grandma was with Lynchburg Police Department as well; so to be able to follow in her footsteps at the same department is huge for me,” said Kirkland.

But this comes as recruitment appears to be taking a step back.

Police Chief Ryan Zuidema says while these eight graduates help a staffing shortage, LPD is still short 16 officers.