Police: 2 shot, “large caliber” firearm possibly used in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Two people were shot in downtown Roanoke around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning, according to Roanoke police.

Police say a “large caliber rifle” was possibly used. They confirm “several” shots were fired, but could not provide specifics as the investigation is ongoing.

The victims’ conditions are unknown.

Some witnesses say the gunfire lasted several minutes, which police confirm.

There is “a lot” of property damage to cars and storefronts in the area, police say.

Campbell Avenue at Market Square to Williamson Road remains closed.

No suspect information was provided.

There was an event, a headphone party in Market Square called “Shhhh Issa Silent Party”, at the time of the shooting. Police do not believe it is connected at this time.