20-year-old Amherst County man arrested after shooting at deputies, says Sheriff’s Office

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – A 20-year-old is in jail after attacking a woman and shooting at law enforcement on Sunday, according to the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to an assault call in the Colony Road area of Madison Heights and talked with a woman who identified her attacker as 20-year-old Takota Cash, of Madison Heights.

When they went to a place where he was known to live, they said that Cash fired shots at them, hitting no one, and ran away after the shooting. No deputies returned fire, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Cash then took refuge in the home on Thacker Lane and additional resources from the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, Lynchburg Police Department and Amherst County Public Safety responded to try and negotiate Cash’s surrender.

Authorities said they spent some time working to make contact with Cash; however, he did not leave the home.

When they did enter the home, they did not find him inside; however, he was later taken into custody without further incident in Lynchburg by police and charged with attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer.

Ad

The Sheriff’s Office said that additional charges will follow for the initial assault report.