Lynchburg skate shop promotes safety on National Go Skateboarding Day

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Monday is National Go Skateboarding Day.

While reports differ on its origin, many believe the version you see today became popular in the 1950s and 60s.

In Virginia, laws for skateboarding on sidewalks and streets are up to governing localities. Skateboarding on highways is illegal across the Commonwealth.

Jeff Gray, owner of Scene 3 boardshop in Downtown Lynchburg says helmets and pads aren’t the only essentials when it comes to safety.

“You should also be checking your skateboard, seeing if the grip tape on the top is grippy because if it’s slick, it’s easier to crash. Also, check for loose nuts and bolts,” said Gray.

The shop hosted an event Monday evening at Riverfront Skatepark with food and trick contests.