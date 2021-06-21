Man hospitalized after Sunday night Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – One person is in the hospital after a shooting on Sunday night in Northeast Roanoke, according to police.

At 11:15 p.m., authorities responded to the 900 block of 6th Street SE, about a quarter-mile away from where Elm Avenue goes over US 220, where they found a man who had been shot.

The man was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

No arrests have been made in connection with this shooting.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call police at 540-344-8500 and share what you know.

You can also text police at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.