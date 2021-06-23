Lynchburg Police Department launches new website to help engage with the community

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Gaining trust with the click of a button.

That’s what the Lynchburg Police Department is hoping to achieve with a newly launched website targeted towards community engagement.

Lynchburg residents can access data on uses of force, commendations, complaints and crime statistics through this website.

There will also be multiple resources for residents, including information on security assessments, identity theft prevention, community engagement and LPD policies.

“We are pleased to offer a modern, interactive website for our residents and visitors that highlights our many engagements and partnerships with our community and facilitates additional transparency,” Chief Ryan Zuidema said. “It will also showcase the incredible work the women and men of this department do on a daily basis.”

Police said they have been working on this website for over a year now with the goal to give community members an inside look into the department’s practices and procedures.

To access the website, click here.