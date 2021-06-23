Sen. Mark Warner scheduled to speak at former Sen. John Warner’s funeral

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Across the Commonwealth, flags are ordered to fly at half-staff Wednesday to honor former Sen. John Warner.

Warner’s funeral is Wednesday. He died last month from heart failure at the age of 94.

The Republican spent three decades in the Senate, then succeeded by current Sen. Mark Warner.

Sen, Mark Warner is scheduled to speak at the funeral. During a news conference Tuesday, he called the late senator a friend, role model and patriot.

“His message that you have to put country and commonwealth first is something that I try to live with each day. When I think about many of the issues I grapple with, I often think, ‘What would John Warner do?”

Sen. Mark Warner lost to Sen. John Warner during the 1996 election.