Former medical school building in Martinville to be converted into apartments

Former Martinsville medical school building to become apartments and businesses

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Martinsville may gain new residents after city council approves a project to convert a former medical school building into apartments.

The building on 62 Fayette St. will offer 11 commercial spaces at low rent costs to encourage more small business development.

John Garland, a Roanoke-based developer, plans to make 26 apartments at a rent price ranging from about $700 to $850 a month.

There will also be a few spaces for hobbyists to use at a cost of $395 a month.

“I don’t want to leave town and go back to Roanoke with someone thinking I just came here to make money and disregard what the community says they want,” Garland said.

City council members said they now need to develop some ideas to create more parking in the area.