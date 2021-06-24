Lynchburg police searching for suspect after attempted armed robbery at AT&T store

Surveillance footage of an armed man Lynchburg Police say attempted to rob an AT&T store

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is asking for your help in locating a man they say is responsible for an attempted armed robbery at a cellphone store Thursday afternoon.

At about 1:42 p.m., officers responded to the AT&T store located at 2400 Lakeside Drive for a report of an armed robbery.

Police said a man with a handgun entered the store and demanded money from an employee before running away toward Whitehall Road.

According to authorities, the man is around 5 feet, 7 inches tall to 5 feet, 9 inches tall and appears to be between 18 and 24 years old.

At the time of the attempted armed robbery, the man was wearing brown pants, a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue shoes, blue hat and a black face mask.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone who may have video of the man on a security or doorbell camera is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6065 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal.

If you have any additional information about this incident, you’re asked to contact Det. Scott at 434-455-6174 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.