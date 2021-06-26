Man hospitalized for serious injuries after shooting on Orange Ave in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A person is seriously injured after a shooting in Roanoke Friday night.

At about 9:00 p.m., Roanoke Police responded to the 2300 block of Orange Ave NE for reports of a person with a gunshot wound.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a man with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound.

Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

According to authorities, no suspects were found at the scene and no arrests have been made at this time.

Police said details about the shooting are currently limited.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roanoke Police Department at 540-344-8500.