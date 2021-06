PULASKI, Va. – The Pulaski Police Department is asking for the public’s help to solve a case.

The department posted on Facebook Saturday, asking for help identifying a suspect who stole a package:

“We are asking for help identifying this gentleman. He is person of interest in a recent package theft. Sorry for the picture quality, we have to work with what we are

given. Thanks in advance for any assistance!”

If you have any information, contact the Pulaski Police Department.