Sen. Tim Kaine addresses national teacher and principal shortage

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine is addressing a nationwide teacher and principal shortage.

The PREP Act focuses on rural communities and an increase in teacher diversity.

It would help ensure there are enough educators with the right skills and tools to prepare students for the future.

“We can go out and try to find teachers and hope that they’d be good, but many of the classroom aides, we already know they’re fantastic. So, if we can provide incentives for them to get teacher certifications; they love the job, and it would be a professional advance for them,” said Senator Kaine.

He says similar incentives would be applied to special education and career and technical schools.