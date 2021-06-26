Partly Cloudy icon
72º

Local News

Sen. Tim Kaine addresses national teacher and principal shortage

‘PREP Act’ focuses on rural communities and increase in teacher diversity

Tim Harfmann
, Lynchburg Bureau Reporter

Tags: 
Education
,
Tim Kaine
Sen. Kaine addresses nationwide teacher shortage
Sen. Kaine addresses nationwide teacher shortage

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine is addressing a nationwide teacher and principal shortage.

The PREP Act focuses on rural communities and an increase in teacher diversity.

It would help ensure there are enough educators with the right skills and tools to prepare students for the future.

“We can go out and try to find teachers and hope that they’d be good, but many of the classroom aides, we already know they’re fantastic. So, if we can provide incentives for them to get teacher certifications; they love the job, and it would be a professional advance for them,” said Senator Kaine.

He says similar incentives would be applied to special education and career and technical schools.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: