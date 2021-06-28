Endangered missing child alert issued for Southwest Virginia teenager

Lily Elizabeth Payne, 15, was last seen on June27, 2021 at 11 p.m. on Grayson Avenue in Richlands. Authorities believe she may be traveling in a silver 2007 Chevy Impala with Virginia tag 6524CAJ.

Virginia State Police are asking for help finding a missing Richlands girl.

Fifteen-year-old Lily Elizabeth Payne was last seen on Sunday at 11 p.m. on Grayson Avenue in Richlands.

She is 5 feet tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Authorities believe she may be traveling in a silver 2007 Chevy Impala with Virginia tag 6524CAJ.

While she is considered to be in danger and her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety, her disappearance does not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert, according to State Police.

Anyone with information about where Lily may be is asked to call the Richlands Police Department at 276-385-5503.