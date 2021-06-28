Kim Kardashian to design Team USA’s official loungewear, undergarments

Kim Kardashian is taking on a new project that’s close to home for her.

Her shapewear and loungewear company, Skims, is partnering with Team USA for this year’s Tokyo Summer Olympics to design official undergarments, loungewear and pajamas.

On Monday, Kardashian announced the news on Instagram along with photos of some of the pieces modeled by Team USA athletes Alex Morgan, A’ja Wilson, Scout Bassett, Dalilah Muhammad and Haley Anderson.

“Ever since I was 10 years old, I’ve heard every single detail about the Olympics from my stepdad. ” she wrote, referring to her stepdad Caitlyn Jenner, who won the decathlon gold medal in the Montreal Olympics in 1976.

“I traveled [with] my stepdad and family to all different cities for the Olympic trials, the Olympics, and track meets of [Caitlyn Jenner’s] and at every stop, I would buy an Olympic t-shirt as a souvenir,” Kardashian continued.

She went on to say that receiving the call inviting her company to partake in the Olympics was a full-circle moment for her.

The clothes Skims is designing for Team USA will also be available online.