ROANOKE, Va. – A popular hot dog stand serving Roanoke customers for over 100 years will open back up on Tuesday.

The Roanoke Weiner Stand was closed temporarily due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Customers can now enjoy the famous hot dogs topped with onions, tomatoes and chili.

If you’re hungry enough, you can stop by the Center of the Square building in Downtown Roanoke where it’s located.