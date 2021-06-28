Salem Fair taking extra precautions to protect guests by hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic

SALEM, Va. – A family favorite of more than three decades returns to Southwest Virginia this week with the goal of having the community enjoy their time while trying to keep guests safe.

The Salem Fair starts Wednesday, offering dozens of rides, fried food and live entertainment.

All employees have been vaccinated, and they’re also taking extra precautions to protect guests, like hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on July 3.

Staff from Deggeller Attractions tell us they’re excited to get back to work.

“From inspecting the rides from setup, we make sure we sanitize and that everybody is here to have a good time and we’re doing our best to make sure everybody’s safe,” said James Ingram, midway liaison with Deggeller Attractions.

And whether you were vaccinated there or not, if you bring your vaccine card, you’ll get in for free as long as you get there within the first two hours they open.

“The kids are the ones who suffered the most. They couldn’t go to school, they couldn’t see their friends so here’s a chance to come out to the fair, spend time, see their friends and have a good time,” said Ingram.

Ad

Some of the new attractions this year include an aquatic acrobatic show and a two-story walk-through funhouse, which had its original debut last year.

There’s no cost for parking.

The Salem Fair runs through July 11.