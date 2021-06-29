Clear icon
WSLS 10 News wins two awards at the 2021 Capital Emmys

WSLS 10 was the only television station in the Roanoke-Lynchburg region to win this year

Nicole Del Rosario
, Digital Content Producer

Capital Emmys
WSLS 10 News wins two awards at 2021 Capital Emmys (WSLS 10)

ROANOKE, Va. – We’re excited to announce that the WSLS 10 News team won three Capital Emmys this year!

On Saturday night, the National Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter (NCCB) of The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the winners for the 63rd Capital Emmys.

The chapter covers news stations in Virginia, Maryland and D.C.

WSLS 10 won “Best Daytime Newscast among medium market television stations” for our coverage on the Roanoke River flooding on May 21, 2020, produced by Ashley Wills.

The station also won “Best Evening Newscast among medium market television stations” for our coverage on protests in Lynchburg on June 1, 2020, produced by Shannon Allen.

WSLS 10 was the only television station in the Roanoke-Lynchburg region to win this year.

