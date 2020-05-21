Roanoke River about to crest as floodwaters continue to rise

ROANOKE, Va. – With rain continuing to fall, floodwaters are rising across the region.

In Roanoke, the Roanoke River is expected to crest Thursday at 2 p.m. at 16 feet.

If it does reach 16 feet, it would be the eighth-highest crest on record.

As of 12:50 p.m., the river was observed at 15.65 feet near the Walnut Avenue Bridge, according to the National Weather Service.

Because of the rising river and floodwaters other places, many roads are closed throughout the city.

One area that’s been particularly impacted is right near Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

In front of the hospital, Belleview Avenue is flooded near the intersection with S Jefferson Street and the road is closed.