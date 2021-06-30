Roanoke to receive $64.5 million for post-pandemic help

ROANOKE, Va. – Millions of dollars are coming to the City of Roanoke as part of the American Rescue Plan.

City leaders say the money is to help with the city’s financial loss as a result of the pandemic.

The American Rescue Plan is sending $64.5 million to the City of Roanoke over the next two years in hopes of helping the city recover from the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the question is what to do with the funding.

“We’re looking forward to engaging every sector of our economy and our life together here in Roanoke,” said Roanoke City Council member, Joe Cobb.

To help make an informed decision, city leaders are looking to hear from the community on what they want to see done with the money.

“I would encourage citizens, come to a city council meeting. Speak during the hearing of citizens on public matters,” said Cobb. “Invite us to meet with you at your local business or non-profit and show us first hand how these dollars could help you in your recovery and help our resilience as a city.”

Some ideas already being looked at are local tourism support, expansion of broadband, gun violence prevention and more.

“I think we want to prioritize our small businesses that have been amazing during this time. So resilient and so creative. Our arts and cultural organizations. Now that people are able to get back outside, our parks and recreations programs,” said Cobb.

The next Roanoke City Council meeting will be held July 6 at 2 p.m.