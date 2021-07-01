7 people hospitalized after series of crashes in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Seven people are in the hospital after a series of crashes in Botetourt County on Thursday, according to the Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS.

Authorities responded to a multi-vehicle crash on I-81 at mile marker 161 northbound in the Buchanan area of the county. Authorities said five people were transported to the hospital and several others are being evaluated.

As crews responded to this crash, two more crashes happened on Lee Highway in the Buchanan area, resulting in two more people having to be transported to the hospital, according to authorities.

Crews said that they had several resources from across the county and neighbors in Rockbridge come to assist. They also had help from medical bystanders who stopped at two of the crashes.