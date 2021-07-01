Meet July’s 3 Degree Guarantee recipient: Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley

ROANOKE, Va. – As we start the second half of 2021, it’s time to announce our new 3 Degree Guarantee charity.

This month, Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley will benefit from the accurate forecasts of Your Local Weather Authority.

Habitat is an organization 10 News has partnered with for multiple years as part of our Home For Good initiative.

In fact, we’re currently working with Habitat on our 7th Home for Good project, a home build located in Northwest Roanoke.

Of course, the organization is known for using volunteers and others to change lives by building affordable homes; however, Habitat also runs the Habitat ReStore on Melsore Avenue.

The store sells a variety of products, from home furnishings and construction supplies to CDs, DVDs and records.

Many of the prices are marked down and the money goes to build more Habitat homes.

As a reminder, here’s how the 3 Degree Guarantee works:

If our forecasted temperature for a given day is within 3 degrees of the actual temperature, we’ll donate $10 to a specific charity

If our forecasted temperature is exactly on the dot, we’ll donate $100 to a specific charity

Click here to stay up-to-date with how we’re doing on our forecasts