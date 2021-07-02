Lynchburg Humane Society to host special event to honor young boy who loved dogs

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Humane Society is hosting a special adoption event Saturday, called Calaeb’s Canines, to honor a young boy whose life was tragically cut short.

Organizers are not sharing how Calaeb died, but rather praising how he lived, as the “definition of a dog person” with a passion for animal rescue and care.

Calaeb would’ve turned 15 this weekend. So to celebrate, his mother raised enough money to waive the first 15 dog adoption fees. Executive Director Jan Walker said the boy’s family adopted three pets that were near to his heart.

“He had a particular fondness, which many of us do here at the shelter, for those who have some type of disability, if you will. He loved the one-eyed dog, and he loved the amputee; and so he felt like, regardless of the challenges those pets had seen, that they deserved and welcomed our love,” said Walker.

The hope is that Calaeb’s Canines will make room for additional animals.

“We do reach out to other shelters when they are full and those pets are at risk, so the more adoptions that we can accomplish, the more we’re able to reach out and help other shelters,” said Walker.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.