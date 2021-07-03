Conservation Police urge sober boating this July 4th weekend with ‘Operation Dry Water’

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. – It’s looking like a great weekend to be outside for the holiday, and for many people, that means time out on Smith Mountain Lake.

That’s why there will be extra conservation police on the water this weekend. They’re keeping an eye out and promoting sober boating as part of ‘Operation Dry Water.’

They say sunshine, the rocking of the boat and the heat, combined with alcohol, can be a deadly combination.

“They exacerbate the problem, most people think that when you’re coming to the lake you can drink a beer and be fine, but alcohol has a different effect on the water than it does when you’re in a controlled environment such as the land or inside a building somewhere,” Sgt. James Slaughter said.

Police said the number one thing you can do to help yourself is to wear a life jacket.