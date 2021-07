Deputies report that Wanda Collins was last seen leaving her home on Friday.

BLAND COUNTY, Va. – Deputies need your help finding a woman who is missing out of Bland County.

The Bland County Sheriff’s Office said Wanda Collins was last seen on Friday leaving her home in a 2011 gray Nissan Murano.

The picture that deputies provided was taken in 2019, and authorities report that Collins now has white hair.

Anyone who sees her or her vehicle is asked to call 911 or to contact 276-688-4311.